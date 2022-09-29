GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,259 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,305,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102,674 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 15,497,864 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,016,260,000 after buying an additional 371,203 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $226,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,716,000 after purchasing an additional 283,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,490 ($30.09) to GBX 2,410 ($29.12) in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,934.11.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Shares of BHP stock opened at $50.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.40. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $47.35 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $3.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

