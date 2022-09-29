GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 561 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 20.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Moderna by 53.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.08.

Shares of MRNA opened at $122.15 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.61 and a 1 year high of $397.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.53. The firm has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total transaction of $844,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at $274,300,131.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total transaction of $844,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at $274,300,131.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 598,048 shares of company stock worth $94,024,942. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

