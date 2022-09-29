GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 900 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $39.99 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $125.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.00.

