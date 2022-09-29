GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Trims Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% during the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $117.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.41 and a 200-day moving average of $130.07. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.68 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.31.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

