GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 15.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $113,071,000 after acquiring an additional 24,026 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Garmin by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GRMN opened at $83.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.84.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.75.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

