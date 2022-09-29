Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 97.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 116.3%.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Performance
Shares of GPMT opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $388.96 million, a P/E ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 1.38. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
About Granite Point Mortgage Trust
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.
