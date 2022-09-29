Graviocoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.11 Million (GIO)

Graviocoin (GIO) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $1,127.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00021608 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00277005 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001269 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002778 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002490 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000214 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2020. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net.

Graviocoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

