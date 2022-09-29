Graviton (GRAV) Price Tops $0.0158

Graviton (GRAV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Graviton coin can now be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Graviton has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Graviton has a market cap of $15.41 million and $28,153.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Graviton Profile

Graviton (CRYPTO:GRAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Graviton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Graviton is an advanced crypto currency based on Bitcoin focused on delivering innovative decentralized applications that use the blockchain and the peer to peer network in new ways. Graviton is a pure Proof-of-Stake coin that was mined over the course of several days during the Proof-of-Work mining phase.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviton using one of the exchanges listed above.

