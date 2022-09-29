Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.29

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.29 and traded as low as $11.30. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) shares last traded at $11.68, with a volume of 2,986,310 shares traded.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.79.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Company Profile

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) is an investment vehicle that enables investors to gain access and exposure to Bitcoin in the form of a security without the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping Bitcoin directly. The company was founded on September 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

