Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 4,125 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 411.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 492,443.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 6,475,628 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,249,092,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 362.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,081,000 after purchasing an additional 348,078 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20,160.8% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 239,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,711,912 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $100.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.52 and a 200-day moving average of $117.54. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $97.34 and a one year high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.05.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

