Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 277,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,276,000 after purchasing an additional 170,229 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,318,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,823,000 after purchasing an additional 58,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.82.

ED opened at $90.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.50. The company has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.25. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.52 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

