Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 218.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 293,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,692,000 after buying an additional 47,647 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 61,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 92,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after buying an additional 32,758 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $69.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.15 and a 200-day moving average of $76.46. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

