Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $11.22 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 411.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 184 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $7,034,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $7,645,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $100.74 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $97.34 and a one year high of $152.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.52 and a 200-day moving average of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,816 shares of company stock worth $15,711,912 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.05.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.