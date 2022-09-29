Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $781,000 Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,875 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,574 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 6.9 %

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $163.17 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $178.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

