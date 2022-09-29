Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $949,000 Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $467,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.73.

Insider Activity

Constellation Brands Stock Up 2.0 %

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $237.43 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.59 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.85. The company has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

