Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $111.09 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $108.35 and a one year high of $133.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $1.346 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

