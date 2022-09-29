Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Invests $1.12 Million in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,845 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 401.8% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in Fortinet by 395.8% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in Fortinet by 388.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 115,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 91,861 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in Fortinet by 358.5% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 16,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management raised its position in Fortinet by 402.7% in the 2nd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 9,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.96.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $49.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 61.69, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $74.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

