Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $131.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.86. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $314.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.82%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

