Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 743 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,236 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 27,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $99.40 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $179.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

