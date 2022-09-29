Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.17.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GDOT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Green Dot to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Green Dot from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average of $25.38. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $18.09 and a 12-month high of $52.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $362.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.08 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 10,841 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 655.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,001,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,289,000 after acquiring an additional 868,799 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,527,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,358,000 after buying an additional 33,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

