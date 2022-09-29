GreenTrust (GNT) Trading Up 11.1% Over Last Week

GreenTrust (GNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. GreenTrust has a market cap of $122.00 and $11,461.00 worth of GreenTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GreenTrust has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. One GreenTrust coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

GreenTrust

GreenTrust Coin Profile

GreenTrust’s launch date was April 8th, 2021. GreenTrust’s total supply is 122,370,632,962,504 coins. GreenTrust’s official website is www.greentrusttoken.com. The Reddit community for GreenTrust is https://reddit.com/r/Greentrustoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GreenTrust’s official Twitter account is @GNT_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GreenTrust Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenTrust Token uses blockchain to align incentives of different stakeholders, developers and businesses towards a greener economy goal.GreenTrust Token is a sustainable decentralized blockchain application that prides itself of being the first Utility Token with a carbon-neutral network, capable of allowing users to reduce their carbon footprint.GreenTrust Token is conceived as an upgraded, tokenized version of a cryptocurrency, providing advanced features via a highly generalized programming language based on the latest blockchain-agnostic standardsTelegram”

