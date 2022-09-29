Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 6,781 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 231,511 shares.The stock last traded at $3.47 and had previously closed at $2.96.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Grove Collaborative in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Grove Collaborative Stock Down 24.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.95.

Grove Collaborative ( NYSE:GROV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.10 million.

In related news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $41,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,077.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 145,344 shares of company stock worth $694,737 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Grove Collaborative in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in Grove Collaborative in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Norwest Venture Partners XIII LP acquired a new position in Grove Collaborative in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,315,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Grove Collaborative in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, baby, and pet care products for households. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

