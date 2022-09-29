Guider Market Cap Hits $2,944.52 (GDR)

Guider (GDR) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One Guider coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Guider has traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. Guider has a total market capitalization of $2,944.52 and approximately $4.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,286.91 or 1.00111857 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004823 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006756 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00057723 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005615 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00064205 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00081012 BTC.

Guider is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

