Gulden Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.79 Million (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $98.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gulden has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. One Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00021543 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.85 or 0.00276446 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001270 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00017121 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002485 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 540,269,469 coins. The official website for Gulden is www.gulden.com. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gulden

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

