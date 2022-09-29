Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Increases Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 40,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 19,159 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,006,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,712,000 after buying an additional 167,580 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 289,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,256,000 after buying an additional 24,344 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 59,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on TSN shares. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $68.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.70. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.65 and a 52-week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

