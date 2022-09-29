Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Short Interest Up 650.0% in September

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Down 1.0 %

GUKYF stock opened at $2.18 on Thursday. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3.02.

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

