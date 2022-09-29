GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) PT Lowered to $62.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Cowen from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 64.94% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.65.

GXO Logistics Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE:GXO opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.43. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $34.67 and a 52 week high of $105.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $249,848,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,888,893.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of GXO Logistics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth $326,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 635,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,492,000 after buying an additional 100,275 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

