GYSR Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $617,526.20 (GYSR)

GYSR (GYSR) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One GYSR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0746 or 0.00000385 BTC on exchanges. GYSR has a total market capitalization of $617,526.20 and approximately $11,217.00 worth of GYSR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GYSR has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010960 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GYSR Profile

The official message board for GYSR is medium.com/gysr. GYSR’s official Twitter account is @gysr_io. The official website for GYSR is gysr.io.

GYSR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYSR directly using US dollars.

