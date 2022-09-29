H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.57

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and traded as high as $1.57. H2O Innovation shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 12,793 shares trading hands.

H2O Innovation Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $141.31 million, a PE ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

