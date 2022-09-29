Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,339 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $99.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $181.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $179.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

