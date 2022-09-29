Handshake Market Cap Hits $21.07 Million (HNS)

Handshake (HNS) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. During the last week, Handshake has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Handshake has a total market cap of $21.07 million and $78,247.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can now be bought for about $0.0396 or 0.00000204 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,414.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021585 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00276694 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00141798 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.91 or 0.00761836 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.25 or 0.00598412 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000876 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 531,978,559 coins. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS and its Facebook page is accessible here. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Handshake Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

