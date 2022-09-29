Handshake Market Cap Hits $21.07 Million (HNS)

Handshake (HNS) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. During the last week, Handshake has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Handshake has a total market cap of $21.07 million and $78,247.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can now be bought for about $0.0396 or 0.00000204 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,414.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021585 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00276694 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00141798 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.91 or 0.00761836 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.25 or 0.00598412 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $116.07 or 0.00597839 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000876 BTC.
About Handshake
Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 531,978,559 coins. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS and its Facebook page is accessible here. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Handshake Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.