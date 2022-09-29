Handy (HANDY) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $342,158.00

Handy (HANDY) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 29th. During the last week, Handy has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Handy has a market capitalization of $32.40 million and $342,158.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0562 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Handy Profile

Handy’s genesis date was October 16th, 2020. Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 575,972,125 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io. Handy’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Handy

According to CryptoCompare, “Handy is a prediction game platform that anyone can enjoy. It provides various game contents and plans to add more content such as predicting stock price, e-sports and sports matches.”

