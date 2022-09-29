Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Short Interest Update

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a growth of 879.2% from the August 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hang Lung Properties Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HLPPY opened at $8.35 on Thursday. Hang Lung Properties has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.26.

Get Hang Lung Properties alerts:

Hang Lung Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.1009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 5.58%.

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.