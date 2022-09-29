Hanzo Inu Price Reaches $0.0000 (HNZO)

Hanzo Inu (HNZO) traded 93.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Hanzo Inu has a market cap of $3.59 million and approximately $94,343.00 worth of Hanzo Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hanzo Inu has traded 92.9% lower against the dollar. One Hanzo Inu coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010990 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10559062 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Hanzo Inu Coin Profile

Hanzo Inu launched on May 4th, 2021. Hanzo Inu’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Hanzo Inu is hanzoinu.finance. Hanzo Inu’s official Twitter account is @hanzoinutoken?s=20 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hanzo Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Hanzo Inu is a deflationary social token that also rewards holders through ARF. Holders earn more tokens just by holding. Holders also have the opportunity to participate in exclusive events such as games and contests and have the chance to win prizes in the forms of NFTs, ETH, USDT, airdrops and merchandise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hanzo Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hanzo Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hanzo Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

