Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 190 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 11.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,572,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,053,000 after acquiring an additional 551,175 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 22.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,204,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,978,000 after acquiring an additional 770,655 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,755,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,579,000 after acquiring an additional 770,512 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Twilio by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,565,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $131,165.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,118,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $30,306.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,915,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $131,165.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,118,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,128 shares of company stock worth $944,301 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $73.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.27. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.29 and a 52-week high of $373.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.58.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. Twilio’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Argus lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.62.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.