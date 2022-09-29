Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Invests $26,000 in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of FHLC opened at $58.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.14. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $55.92 and a 52-week high of $69.27.

