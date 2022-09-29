Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rede Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 15,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

FTEC stock opened at $95.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.97. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $92.70 and a 52-week high of $138.08.

