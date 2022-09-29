Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,992 Shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.05% of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DYNF. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 94,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,204,000. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 320.3% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 614,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,236,000 after buying an additional 468,551 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 12,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DYNF opened at $28.51 on Thursday. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $39.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.41.

