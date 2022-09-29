Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 963 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 184,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,797,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 18.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 23,491 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $7,477,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 816.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 102,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 35.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 694,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,913,000 after purchasing an additional 181,971 shares in the last quarter.

Verint Systems Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $34.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.32. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -151.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Verint Systems had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $223.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 23,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $878,705.85. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 119,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,871.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 23,045 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $878,705.85. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 119,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,871.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,116,746.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,423,595.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,032 shares of company stock worth $5,372,437 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRNT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Verint Systems to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Verint Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

