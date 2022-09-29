Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $336,000 Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 376.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YUM. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Yum! Brands by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.93.

NYSE YUM opened at $108.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.61. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.30 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.69%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

