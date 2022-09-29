Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 1,338 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,532 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.84.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $150.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.30. The firm has a market cap of $150.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $144.79 and a one year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 543 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $96,583.41. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 17,282 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,949.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,628,506. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.