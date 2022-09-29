Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $1,882,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $87.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $135.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.28.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

