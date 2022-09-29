Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after purchasing an additional 50,194 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $90.05 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.26 and a 200-day moving average of $101.67.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

