Hathor (HTR) Price Reaches $0.0746 on Exchanges

Hathor (HTR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. In the last week, Hathor has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0746 or 0.00000384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hathor has a total market capitalization of $68.13 million and approximately $495,457.00 worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Hathor’s launch date was August 27th, 2018. Hathor’s total supply is 913,059,488 coins and its circulating supply is 237,114,488 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor Labs, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, was created to support the development and the launch Hathor platform, which will be open-source, publicly available, and community driven.Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

