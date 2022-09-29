Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts Give Varta (ETR:VAR1) a €39.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €39.00 ($39.80) price objective on Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VAR1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($96.94) target price on Varta in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Warburg Research set a €65.20 ($66.53) target price on Varta in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on Varta in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($104.08) target price on Varta in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Varta Stock Performance

VAR1 stock opened at €32.76 ($33.43) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.73. Varta has a 12-month low of €38.61 ($39.40) and a 12-month high of €135.60 ($138.37). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €70.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is €79.92.

About Varta

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

