Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Hawaiian in a research note issued on Monday, September 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year. The consensus estimate for Hawaiian’s current full-year earnings is ($4.17) per share.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

HA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Melius started coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Hawaiian Price Performance

HA stock opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average of $16.27. Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $24.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company has a market cap of $721.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.88.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $691.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.08 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 59.24%.

Institutional Trading of Hawaiian

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hawaiian by 299.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 91.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.