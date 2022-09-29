Head to Head Contrast: Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP) vs. Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP – Get Rating) and Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cyber Apps World and Bowman Consulting Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyber Apps World N/A N/A -$530,000.00 N/A N/A Bowman Consulting Group $149.97 million 1.41 $300,000.00 $0.05 318.86

Bowman Consulting Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cyber Apps World.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cyber Apps World has a beta of 2.58, meaning that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bowman Consulting Group has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

37.7% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Cyber Apps World shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.7% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cyber Apps World and Bowman Consulting Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyber Apps World 0 0 0 0 N/A Bowman Consulting Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bowman Consulting Group has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 66.25%. Given Bowman Consulting Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bowman Consulting Group is more favorable than Cyber Apps World.

Profitability

This table compares Cyber Apps World and Bowman Consulting Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyber Apps World N/A -38.60% -25.48% Bowman Consulting Group 0.42% 1.70% 1.00%

Summary

Bowman Consulting Group beats Cyber Apps World on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyber Apps World

Cyber Apps World Inc. operates a price comparison website. Its savinstultra.com website consists of a search engine that users may access to compare the prices of different consumer products in various product categories, such as electronics, computers, cellular phones, office equipment, clothing, books, toys, and jewelry. The company was formerly known as Clean Enviro Tech Corp. and changed its name to Cyber Apps World Inc. in April 2015. Cyber Apps World Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals. The company also provides construction management services, including constructability review, value engineering, budgeting and cost estimating, interagency and utility coordination, onsite observation and report evaluation, public communication and outreach, and resident engineer services, as well as bid solicitation, documentation, and preparation services; and environmental consulting services consisting of wetlands and waters of the U.S. delineations, natural resources inventories, wildlife and vegetation surveys, threatened and endangered species surveys, endangered species conservation and management, wetland creation and enhancement design, NEPA documentation, section 404/401 permitting and compliance, NPDES permitting, and phase I environmental site assessment. In addition, it offers landscape architecture, land procurement and right-of-way acquisition, structural engineering, surveying and geospatial engineering, and transportation and water resources engineering services, as well as mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

