Head to Head Contrast: Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) versus Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO)

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) and Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gatos Silver and Gold Resource’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gatos Silver N/A N/A $40.44 million N/A N/A Gold Resource $125.20 million 1.18 $8.03 million $0.13 12.85

Gatos Silver has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gold Resource.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Gatos Silver has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Resource has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Gatos Silver and Gold Resource, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gatos Silver 0 5 0 0 2.00 Gold Resource 0 0 2 0 3.00

Gatos Silver currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 77.87%. Gold Resource has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 184.43%. Given Gold Resource’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gold Resource is more favorable than Gatos Silver.

Profitability

This table compares Gatos Silver and Gold Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gatos Silver N/A N/A N/A Gold Resource 7.26% 9.35% 5.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.3% of Gatos Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of Gold Resource shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Gatos Silver shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Gold Resource shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gold Resource beats Gatos Silver on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc. in October 2020. Gatos Silver, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

