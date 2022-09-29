Head to Head Contrast: Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) versus Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Rating) and Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Inhibikase Therapeutics and Applied Genetic Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibikase Therapeutics -4,894.27% -51.81% -46.77% Applied Genetic Technologies N/A -98.79% -60.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.3% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibikase Therapeutics $3.10 million 7.32 -$14.79 million ($0.74) -1.22 Applied Genetic Technologies $500,000.00 29.42 -$57.83 million ($1.46) -0.20

This table compares Inhibikase Therapeutics and Applied Genetic Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Inhibikase Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Genetic Technologies. Inhibikase Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Genetic Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics and Applied Genetic Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibikase Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied Genetic Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80

Applied Genetic Technologies has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 2,141.38%. Given Applied Genetic Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Genetic Technologies is more favorable than Inhibikase Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Inhibikase Therapeutics has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Genetic Technologies has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies beats Inhibikase Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inhibikase Therapeutics

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as swallowing, dysphagia, neurogenic constipation, and multiple system atrophy; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects and for the treatment of blood and stomach cancers. It is also involved in developing various research programs for other neurological diseases. The company has research and development collaborations with The Johns Hopkins University, Arizona State University, and Michigan State University, as well as Louisiana State University. Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials. It is also developing an optogenetic product candidate to treat advanced retinal disease. In addition, the company has initiated one preclinical program in otology; and two preclinical programs in targeting central nervous system disorders, including frontotemporal dementia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. It has collaboration agreements with University of Florida; Bionic Sight, LLC; and Otonomy, Inc. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

