Head-To-Head Contrast: TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) vs. Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN)

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) and Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares TerrAscend and Scheid Vineyards’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TerrAscend N/A N/A N/A Scheid Vineyards -4.46% N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of TerrAscend shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of TerrAscend shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Scheid Vineyards shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TerrAscend $210.42 million 1.68 $3.11 million N/A N/A Scheid Vineyards $65.09 million 0.29 $14.19 million ($3.39) -6.31

This table compares TerrAscend and Scheid Vineyards’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Scheid Vineyards has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TerrAscend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TerrAscend and Scheid Vineyards, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TerrAscend 0 3 6 0 2.67 Scheid Vineyards 0 0 0 0 N/A

TerrAscend presently has a consensus target price of $4.53, suggesting a potential upside of 223.12%. Given TerrAscend’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe TerrAscend is more favorable than Scheid Vineyards.

Summary

TerrAscend beats Scheid Vineyards on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania. In addition, it owns various synergistic under Gage Cannabis, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. brands. As of July 26, 2022, the company operated 27 dispensaries, including 3 Cookies dispensaries in Michigan and 1 in Toronto. TerrAscend Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Scheid Vineyards

Scheid Vineyards Inc. manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company operates vineyards in Monterey and San Benito counties of California. It offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.

